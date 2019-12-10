CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Office of Tourism joined the state in celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage Tuesday.
On Dec. 10, 1869, the Wyoming territory became the first in the nation to guarantee women unconditional suffrage including the right to vote, hold public office and serve on a jury – 50 years before the 19th Amendment allowed the same rights throughout the United States.
Gov. Mark Gordon officially proclaimed Wyoming Women’s Suffrage Day with a ceremony at the Wyoming State Capitol at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Events in Cheyenne included a suffrage walk, the official proclamation, State Capitol tours, public presentations and the premiere of “State of Equality,” a Wyoming PBS special. For a full list of events and details, visit travelwyoming.com/suffrage-events.
The anniversary is the culmination of the “Year of Wyoming Women,” which communities have observed through women-only retreats, special events, art exhibits featuring Wyoming artists and more. Wyoming will continue to celebrate women’s suffrage anniversaries in 2020.
“As we approach the 150th anniversary of the first vote cast by a woman under full civic equality to men in the world, Louisa Swain, I invite you to explore Wyoming’s history and heritage, and to discover why women have been so important to our state,” Gordon said.
DATES OF SIGNIFICANCE
Dec 10, 2019 – 150th anniversary of Gov. John Campbell signing the Women’s Suffrage Act into law. Wyoming’s Territorial Legislature passed the first unconditional Suffrage Act which also included that women could hold any office as afforded to men.
Jan 27, 2020 – 100th anniversary of Wyoming ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — a formality as suffrage was enshrined in the Wyoming State Constitution in 1890.
July 10, 2020 – 130th anniversary of Statehood Day – Wyoming enters the Union as the 44th state and the only state to have a suffrage act ratified into its state constitution.
Aug 18, 2020 – 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment being ratified and amended to the U.S. Constitution.
Sept 6, 2020 – 150th anniversary of the women’s first vote. In Laramie, Swain became the first woman in the world to cast a ballot and vote in a general election in the U.S.
