CHEYENNE — The number of cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to climb in Wyoming, with a total of 41 cases confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health as of Wednesday morning, March 25.
Fremont County continues to be the state's hardest hit with a COVID-19 case count of 13, followed by Laramie County with 11.
Sweetwater County reported its first case Tuesday, March 24. Sheridan County and Natrona County each had four cases; three were diagnosed in Teton and Carbon counties; and the Health Department reported there was still one case each in Campbell and Park counties.
Totals for the United States as of March 25 included 54,453 cases and 737 deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
