CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Democratic Party has hired Sarah Hunt as executive director.
"Since first joining our team as field director in 2018, Sarah has continually impressed with her keen political instincts, dedication to the work of our organization, and incredible capacity for leadership. We are excited and fortunate to have her step into the role of executive director as we head into the 2020 election cycle," Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe M. Barbuto said.
On her new position, Hunt said, "During my time at WDP, I have gotten to know Democrats from around the state and have a good sense of who and what the WyoDems are. We are a diverse group of people that stand up and fight for what we believe. I am so proud to serve our WyoDems as the Executive Director and can't wait to see all the great things we accomplish in 2020 and beyond. "
Hunt has served as the WDP field director since April 2018 and as acting executive director since June 2019. She was offered the permanent executive director following a nationwide candidate search and hiring process conducted over several months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.