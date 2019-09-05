LANDER -- The Wyoming Democratic Party will host its 2020 convention on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Park County.
"Park County Democrats have done a remarkable job of building their party over the last several election cycles. The unanimous decision of our central committee to hold our convention there in 2020 is certainly reflective of their hard work. We're excited to be coming to the Big Horn Basin," Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe M. Barbuto said.
Park County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kelly Tamblyn said, "We chose Powell as the location for our bid with hopes of highlighting the diversity of people, places, and daily living within just one corner of our vast state. I am thrilled to share more of what Park County offers to people from all over Wyoming."
The vote was conducted at the summer State Central Committee meeting on Aug. 17 in Lander. More details regarding the 2020 WDP Convention will be released as they become available.
