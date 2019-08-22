LARAMIE –— The second annual Wyoming 307 Film Festival is back in Laramie.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Aug. 24-25 at Studio City at the UW Plaza, 2433 Grand Ave. in Laramie. Tickets are available for purchase at www.307filmfestival.com and the movie theater box office.
Organizers said the festival aims to bring back the spirit of Wyoming filmmaking and honor Wyoming filmmakers, who have dearly missed showing their work since the absence of the Wyoming Short Film Contest organized by the now defunct Wyoming Film Office.
The festival will feature 98 films from Wyoming, USA and across the world, covering several different genres, including comedy, action, romance, horror, western, sci-fi and documentary.
“We’re an international film festival taking in films from all over the world with an emphasis on statewide, Wyoming films,” 307 Film Festival Organizer Nid Collins said.
Collins says that the second year of the festival confirms his intent for the Wyoming 307 Film Festival to become a tradition in Laramie for years to come, and to continue supporting and encouraging Wyoming filmmakers to make and submit their films to the festival.
“Eventually this is going to be a four-day event that will bring tourism and economic growth to Laramie and renew the efforts of Wyoming filmmakers so that their work can be seen on a national stage,” Collins said.
Concessions and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the event, as well as an after party on the Saturday night.
