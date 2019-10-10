EVANSVILLE -- Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, based in Casper, announced the hiring of Tony Woodell as its new director. Woodell, raised in Casper, brings more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit management. He is transitioning back to Casper from Cheyenne after many years in Arkansas.
"While it is good to be returning to Casper, it is even better to be joining Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies," Woodell said in a press release. "The mission of ending hunger in Wyoming, through our programs and partner agencies, resonates deeply with me. Reliable access to food is essential for building strong and vibrant communities. I am excited and look forward to working with all of Wyoming to address this need."
Woodell will be directing development, operations, programs and administration. In addition, he will be working with communities throughout the state to determine the best way to address hunger and food insecurity, and represent Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies across the state.
With more than 71,000 Wyoming residents facing food insecurity, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies efficiently procures and distributes food and essentials throughout all 23 counties of the state through its programs, and with the support of 178 partner agencies. For more information about Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and its programs and partners, please visit wyomingfoodbank.org or call 307-265-2172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.