TORRINGTON (AP) — A Wyoming prison inmate died Thursday in an apparent suicide, the state corrections department said.
John Christian Tygart, 21, was a prisoner at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. At the time of his death, Tygart was serving a two to four year sentence after being convicted of child abuse in Laramie County on Sept. 24, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said in an announcement. He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
An autopsy has been ordered in accordance with its policy, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.