SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Wyoming prison inmate died Tuesday while being treated at a hospital in Salt Lake City, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.
The department cannot release details about what Steven Michael Newport, 51, was being treated for at Intermountain Healthcare LDS Hospital at the time of his death because health information is protected, Paul L. Martin, deputy administrator for the department's transparency division, said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of his death according to department policy, he said.
Newport was sentenced on 2017 to five to seven years in prison for the unlawful manufacture or delivery of drugs in northeastern Wyoming's Campbell County. He was born in Long Beach, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.