CHEYENNE – Wyoming is the only state that lacks a local call center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and Gov. Mark Gordon's budget proposal for the 2021-22 biennium doesn't grant a funding request for one from the state Department of Health.
Wyoming has the second-highest suicide rate in the country, according to data from the American Association of Suicidology.
During the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Monday in Cheyenne, Department of Health Deputy Director Stefan Johannson told lawmakers that when potentially suicidal people in Wyoming call the national hotline, their calls are routed through a national system to call centers in other states.
"The concern from a lot of our stakeholders group has been there's not a whole lot of tacit knowledge about Wyoming resources, Wyoming service, et cetera, whereas if we had a Wyoming-based call center, those referrals could be a bit more concrete in what resources, providers and supports are available in the local community," Johannson said.
The $1 million budget request made by the Department of Health was rejected by Gordon as he drafted his budget plan, which was released last month. Johannson said the funding would allow the department to begin considering bids from providers.
"We've had several providers within the state that have already expressed interest in doing it, but we would competitively bid this," Johannson said. "So this million dollars is somewhat of a placeholder in terms of what bids we would receive back."
Depending on bids, the biennial cost for a call center could range from $400,000 to $1.4 million, Johannson said.
Stephanie Pyle, a senior administrator in the department's Public Health Division, said the state has looked at several options for the call center, including running it through the department, independent contractors or as an expansion of the state's 211 call center.
Johannson said the department has not extensively collaborated with the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Interim Committee on the proposal, a point that drew some pushback from the co-chairs of the committee.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said the department should look at what's already available through local providers before moving forward with requests for bids.
"We can do this a whole lot better than hiring someone that's going to come in and say, 'Yeah, pay me a million dollars or figure it out, your problem,'" Nicholas said. "To me, you're throwing money before you throw your brains at it."
Prompted by a question from Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, Pyle said an in-state call center would reduce wait times for people who call the national hotline.
"If someone in Wyoming calls the suicide prevention hotline, their calls will be answered, but they're answered by being bounced around from state to state to the call centers that are available," Pyle said.
From 2017-18, calls made from Wyoming to the national hotline increased 89.36% – a jump from 2,236 to 4,234 calls. In both years, more than 800 Wyoming calls were either dropped or unanswered.
A total of $2 million for suicide prevention services is included in Gordon's proposal, though those funds are exclusively for local suicide prevention efforts. Pyle said language in a budget footnote prohibits the department from using those funds for a call center.
Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, recalled his local community recently dealing with four suicides in a short period of time. He said he hopes the department continues to look into the issue, regardless of whether the committee grants the requested $1 million for the center.
"It is a really important issue that affects every community that we represent that's in this state," Sommers said. "We need to continue to address this issue as a state."
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
