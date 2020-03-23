TORRINGTON (AP) — A Wyoming prison inmate is dead in an apparent suicide.
Wyoming Department of Corrections officials say they will investigate the death Saturday of 48-year-old Jeffrey Robert Brown at the state medium-security prison in Torrington.
Brown was serving a 20-to-30-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder.
A judge sentenced Brown in 2009 for slitting his wife's throat in a dispute at a home in Glendo the previous summer.
Brown surrendered to law enforcement authorities two days later.
