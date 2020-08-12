CHEYENNE – Wyoming's attempt to buy roughly five million acres of property and mineral rights from Occidental Petroleum has hit a road block, as the governor's office announced Tuesday that the state had not been chosen as the leading bidder in negotiations.
The announcement comes about a month after statewide elected leaders, including Gov. Mark Gordon, voted to place a bid with the oil company for the land, which largely covers southwestern counties of the state.
State leaders first announced they were eyeing the purchase in February, with the governor and others touting the land's value in terms of mineral leasing, land consolidation and more.
Wyoming has been among an unknown number of bidders for the property, which largely follows the "checkerboard" pattern of the original land parcels granted to Union Pacific in the 19th century.
Though the state wasn't tabbed as the leading bidder, "the situation could change," so the state's bid will remain confidential for now, according to a press release from the governor's office.
"I thank everyone who has supported this bid and provided feedback as we pursue this bold opportunity, which could be the biggest land purchase in state history," Gordon said in a statement. "We believe our bid positions Wyoming to generate additional investment revenue and would keep taxes low into the future.
"I greatly appreciate the willingness of Occidental to work with the state of Wyoming as a bidder," he continued.
The potential purchase, which had drawn a mix of support and trepidation from state lawmakers, would be paid for with the state's investment funds, which cannot be used to cover budget shortfalls, rather than with general funds. In recent months, Gordon repeatedly discussed the deal as an investment opportunity.
"This is strictly a case of – will this investment, in the analysis, pay dividends back to the state?" Gordon said in a July news conference.
