CHEYENNE -- Nominate conservationists -- past and present -- until Dec. 2 for the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame. Potential inductees are those who made a significant, lasting, lifetime contribution to conservation and Wyoming's outdoor heritage.
“The Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame is a prestigious award that honors and recognizes conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts whose life works ensure Wyoming’s outdoor heritage will remain for future generations,” said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “I invite you to submit a nomination this year to honor a person who has made a legacy-impact on Wyoming’s outdoors.”
Since 2004, the Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized 63 individuals who have worked consistently over many years to conserve Wyoming's natural resources through volunteer service, environmental restoration, educational activities, audio/visual and written media, the arts and political and individual leadership. Last year’s inductees included Mark Haroldson, John W. Scott (posthumously), Glen F. Cole (posthumously), and Orrin and Lorraine Bonney (posthumously).
The induction ceremony will take place in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in March. Tickets will be available for the public to attend.
A nomination packet and an outline of criteria for consideration are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.