CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management’s draft environmental impact statement for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative was released April 17, with a 90-day public comment period ending July 16.
The state of Wyoming proposes to designate a statewide pipeline corridor network for future pipeline development associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage as well as associated enhanced oil recovery facilities across private, state and BLM-managed lands.
The corridors would help connect industrial and natural carbon dioxide sources with existing oil fields suitable for CO2 injection, including locations for permanent geologic storage. This initiative will not develop pipeline projects; rather, it aims to expedite environmental analysis by designating corridors. Four alternatives are proposed for consideration and comment.
The University of Wyoming’s Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute encourages members of the public to comment on the corridor network plan. EORI’s mission is to facilitate a meaningful and measurable increase in recoverable reserves and production of oil and natural gas in Wyoming that may otherwise not be realized.
The entire Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative draft environmental impact statement can be viewed at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/eplanning/planAndProjectSite.do?methodName=renderDefaultPlanOrProjectSite&projectId=1502028&dctmId=0b0003e8814f9703.
