CHEYENNE – While their political affiliations and religious beliefs varied, about two dozen people gathered outside the state Capitol on Monday afternoon with one goal in mind: to repeal Wyoming's death penalty.
In February, the state Senate rejected a bill repealing the death penalty. Monday's march, which was sponsored by the Wyoming Campaign to End the Death Penalty, the ACLU of Wyoming and the national group Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, drew residents hoping the Legislature will soon change its mind.
Kylie Taylor, who coordinates the Wyoming chapter of the national group Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, said her group hopes to pass a repeal during the 2020 legislative session.
"If we don't repeal in 2020, we won't give up," Taylor said. "We'll keep going."
Taylor said repeal of the death penalty falls in line with broader conservative ideologies.
"Conservatives believe in fiscal responsibility, valuing life and small government, and the death penalty is the complete opposite of all of those things," Taylor said. "It doesn't value life, it's very expensive, and it's a huge government overreach."
The last time Wyoming executed somebody was in 1992. Since then, several states, including New Mexico, Washington and Illinois, have gotten rid of capital punishment.
In total, 21 states have abolished the death penalty, while governors in four other states have placed moratoriums on the practice.
During the march around the Capitol grounds, protesters held prayers dedicated to those wrongly killed under the death penalty. Mike Leman, a deacon and legislative liaison for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne, said while he didn't always oppose the death penalty, studying the issue made him realize the mistakes that are sometimes made during executions.
"At a certain point, it is a violation of the sanctity of life, so that started to change my understanding," Leman said.
Susan Simpson, president of the League of Women Voters of Wyoming, said her organization opposes the death penalty for many reasons, including the lack of closure it brings to victims' families.
"There have been families of victims who have said, 'We do not want the murderer executed for the crime,'" Simpson said.
She also noted the disproportionately high rates at which African Americans receive the death penalty. While the racial aspect of capital punishment isn't as relevant in Wyoming, Simpson said economic factors still have a major effect on who gets sent to death row.
"Rich people don't get executed," Simpson said.
Bob Garrard, who atten-ded the protest, said he was pleased to see the push for repeal gaining momentum among conservatives.
"This is a place where the liberals and conservatives are coming together to say this is inhumane and that we've got to do something better," Gerrard said. "That's what's unique here. You would find half liberals and half conservatives."
Father Christopher Xanthos of Holy Apostles Orthodox Christian Church, who led the march with a cross in hand, said he doesn't feel the government ever has the right to take someone's life.
"For me, it's not a Republican issue. It's not a Democrat issue. It's a human issue. It's a Wyoming issue," Xanthos said.
Xanthos said he hopes Wyoming will send a message to the rest of the country by repealing the death penalty.
"All the other states in America that have the death penalty, once they recognize that the tough Cowboy State of Wyoming is getting rid of the death penalty, they'll fall like dominoes, too," Xanthos said. "That's what I'm hoping."
Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. He can be reached at tcoulter@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.
