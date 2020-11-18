CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase request by Questar Gas Company.
The Commission authorized Questar Gas, doing business as Dominion Energy Wyoming, to pass-on to its customers a wholesale gas cost increase of $0.77071 per dekatherm (Dth) effective Nov. 1, 2020.
A typical Dominion residential customer using an average of 90 Dth per year will see a net annual increase of approximately $69.34, or 9.74%, according to the commission. Actual bills will vary with usage.
The application is on file at the commission’s offices in Cheyenne. Any interested person may inspect the application during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/. The approval is subject to notice, protest, investigation, opportunity for hearing, change, refund, and such other orders as the commission may deem appropriate.
Anyone desiring to file a request for a public hearing, intervention petition, statement, protest, or public comment in this matter must file in writing with the commission on or before Dec. 11, 2020. The petition shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing, and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
