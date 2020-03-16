CHEYENNE -- Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory identified seven newly reported cases in the state of coronavirus disease 2019, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Each of the seven new cases is located in Fremont County, and is directly connected to the first Fremont County case announced on March 13. The total number of Wyoming cases is now 10.
The WDH is continuing to follow up regarding exposure risks of the new cases and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with them, according to a press release. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.
For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visit, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.