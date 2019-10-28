CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, through the National Park Service, is offering recreational funding for projects throughout the Wyoming.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program is a 50% reimbursable grant program. To be eligible, the project site must be maintained for public outdoor recreation for perpetuity, and the applicant must be a municipality, county, school district or recreation district. Grant applications must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31.
Historically, this program has funded various recreational projects throughout the state including playground equipment and upgrades, sports fields, shooting ranges, and associated facilities. Congress has appropriated approximately $1.5 million for the state of Wyoming this year.
For additional information, including applications, guidelines and deadlines, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/learn/recreation-grants or contact Louisa Lopez at louisa.lopez@wyo.gov or 307-777-6491.
