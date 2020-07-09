GLENROCK (AP) — A wildfire in eastern Wyoming burned at least one home and closed a highway.
The fire Tuesday burned through rolling plains and trees north of Interstate 25 and south of the North Platte River near Glenrock.
The flames burned one house to the ground and other buildings were on fire, local resident Sheila Gilbert told the Casper Star-Tribune.
Witnesses saw a plane dropping fire retardant and trucks hauling water tanks.
U.S. Highway 20-26 reopened after being closed for a time.
The fire happened during strong winds and temperatures in the 90s (30s Celsius). Warm, dry weather prompted the National Weather Service to continue a warning for high fire danger for much of central and eastern Wyoming on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.