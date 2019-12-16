CHEYENNE -- Need a break from the holiday hubbub? With a local Wyoming library card, people can choose from thousands of free audiobook titles to download to your computer or mobile device, thanks to the Wyoming State Library.
The state library gives Wyoming residents access to more than 36,000 audiobook titles from RBDigital through the GoWYLD.net portal. In the last nine months, 27,000 of the titles have circulated to Equality State readers, according to a press release. Of those titles, 70% have five or fewer circulations, so Wyomingites are finding unique reads well beyond the latest bestsellers.
There's never a wait for most of the state library's audiobook offerings, thanks to the launch of RBDigital Unlimited earlier this year. With this service, more than 34,000 of those audiobook titles have unlimited, simultaneous use access, so there's never a wait — no matter how many other people are listening to the same book. All content from the RBDigital family of imprints are available in this collection. More are added all the time, so there's always something new and interesting to listen to.
In addition, thanks to the contributions of many libraries, the Wyoming State Library continues to purchase single user titles from publishers within the embargo period of one year, so that audiobook listeners can still find new and bestselling reads.
In addition to downloadable audiobooks, the Wyoming State Library has more than 150 popular and special interest digital magazines in RBDigital, and thousands of ebooks in cloudLibrary. Mobile apps are available for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire operating systems. Learn more at gowyld.libguides.com/econtent.
The Wyoming State Library supports RBDigital in part with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.
(0) comments
