CHEYENNE — The total numbers of deaths related to COVID-19 among Wyoming residents who have tested positive for the virus has increased by four in the past two days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the death of a Fremont County man was reported. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.
Residents from three other counties were added to the COVID-19 related death toll on Monday.
A Goshen County woman who had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 was one of the three. She had not been hospitalized.
The July passing of a Sheridan County resident was also added to the state’s total of coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. The older adult man had tested positive for the virus and was being cared for in a Montana long-term care facility at the time of his virus exposure and death.
In addition, an older adult Platte County man died in a Florida long-term care facility in July after exposure to the virus there. His death has also been added to Wyoming’s count due to residency.
The recent coronavirus-related death of a man in a Sheridan County hospital will not be added to Wyoming’s total as it was determined the man was an out-of-state resident.
Whether deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total is based on official death certificate information. If the death certificate does not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, that person’s death is not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.
Among Wyoming residents, there have been 34 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,850 lab-confirmed cases and 513 probable cases reported with 567 current active cases as of Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.