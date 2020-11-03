CHEYENNE — Six more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began to 93.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
— An older Converse County woman died within the past week. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Converse County man died in October. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Natrona County man died in October. This resident of a local long-term care facility was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Platte County man died in October. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Sheridan County woman died within the past week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
— An older Teton County man died in October. The man was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 12,399 lab-confirmed positive cases and 2,108 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
