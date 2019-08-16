EVANSTON — WyoSayNo invites the public to join in celebrating families and the importance of keeping them together at the Fiesta de Familias one-year anniversary celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday in Hamblin Park in Evanston.
With U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announcing it is moving forward with its proposal for building a 500-bed immigration prison in Evanston, last year more than 100 people joined in Hamblin Park for the first event, according to a press release.
“Over the last year, we have seen a dramatic increase in family separations, detentions and a growing array of human rights violations perpetrated by ICE across the country and in Wyoming,” said Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming organizer. “Over the last year, hundreds of people joined us at Fiesta de Familias events throughout Wyoming, and with these recent developments, it is crucial to our community’s future that we show up once again. We have an opportunity here to be part of the movement to saying no to family separations and the inhumane private immigration detention system.”
Management and Training Corporation, the third-largest private prison corporation in the United States, has expressed interest in building the facility outside Evanston. An immigration prison would bring ICE closer to Wyoming’s Latino communities and will expand the ability to detain immigrants and break apart families in Wyoming, according to the release.
“After the events of the last several years, including human rights abuse, deaths of children and inadequate medical care, these detention facilities have been referred to as ‘concentration camps’ by some and simply ‘prisons’ by others,” Evanston residents Tim and Katie Beppler wrote in the Uinta County Herald. “Regardless of the terminology used, our community needs to resist the temptation to accept one of these facilities under the guise of economic development. — We simply cannot continue to lock people up as a way of addressing social and economic issues — we need to renew and cultivate respect for all lives.”
For more information, contact Serrano at 307-256-4059.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.