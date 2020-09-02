JACKSON (WNE) — The Yellowstone National Park road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction remained closed Tuesday after a tanker trailer spilled gasoline, but park officials expect to have it reopened soon.
"The park strives to reopen the road within a week, once the cleanup effort is finished and the road is repaired," park officials said in a Tuesday news release.
Crews dug a large hole in the road to determine the extent of the fuel spill, remove contaminated soil and ensure cleanup, the release said. The hole is 100 feet wide by 100 feet long by 10 feet deep.
The park is coordinating the cleanup with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
"This is the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone National Park in nearly 20 years," the release said.
The accident happened Thursday when a commercial motor vehicle transporting unleaded gasoline to facilities in the park had its tandem trailer flip on its side on the west side of the road, spilling approximately 3,000 gallons of unleaded fuel.
Due to the prolonged road closure, the park recommends visitors consider alternate routes.
Currently, Mud Volcano is only accessible from the north and Fishing Bridge Junction is only accessible from the south and from the East Entrance.
For up-to-date road information, visit GO.NPS.gov/YellRoads, call 307-344-2117 for a recorded message or sign up to receive mobile Yellowstone road alerts by texting "82190" to 888-777.
Currently, there is no evidence that gasoline entered the Yellowstone River. The incident remains under investigation.
