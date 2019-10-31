YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (AP) — Most roads in Yellowstone National Park are about to close to cars and trucks for the year.
The National Park Service plans to close all roads Monday except the route from the North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, to the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City, Montana.
That road remains plowed year-round.
Roads will reopen to snowmobiles and snow coaches starting Dec. 15, weather permitting.
Park officials already have closed the road over Dunraven Pass for the season. The road closed earlier than planned this year because of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.