CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Roadtrip is scheduled to roll in April 2021. In anticipation of the Wyoming Roadtrip, the application and selection process for roadtrippers has begun, according to a press release.
The Wyoming Department of Education, along with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council, are sponsoring the Wyoming Road Trip project through Roadtrip Nation to help empower Wyoming residents to identify their interests and explore pathways aligned with their unique aspirations and skills. The project is fueled by a Daniels Fund grant.
Wyoming youth who could use some insight or inspiration for their future, and are ages 18-24, can apply at https://roadtripnation.smapply.org/prog/wyoming_roadtrip_application by Oct. 4.
The release said for 15 years, Roadtrip Nation has made it their mission to talk with professionals of every kind and ask the questions that no one is asking - honest questions about their struggles, successes, and how they figured out the age-old dilemma, “What should I do with my life?”
For more information, visit roadtripnation.com.
