SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center said there are no significant updates today.

It still provided the latest COVID-19 testing numbers from Sweetwater Memorial and Castle Rock Medical Center as of Friday, April 17, 2020:

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Total - 481

Positive - 9

Negative - 454

Pending - 18

Castle Rock Medical Center

Total - 75

Positive - 2

Negative - 68

Pending - 5

