SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center said there are no significant updates today.
It still provided the latest COVID-19 testing numbers from Sweetwater Memorial and Castle Rock Medical Center as of Friday, April 17, 2020:
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
Total - 481
Positive - 9
Negative - 454
Pending - 18
Castle Rock Medical Center
Total - 75
Positive - 2
Negative - 68
Pending - 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.