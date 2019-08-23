ROCK SPRINGS – The Union Pacific Caboose in the downtown park next to the Rock Springs Coal sign is getting a fresh look. Dominion Energy volunteers put in plenty of hours Thursday cleaning the railroad car and replacing rusting and decaying components. While the paint and windows will be new, its historic legacy remains unchanged, and the upgrades may allow it to return to its past use as accommodations for train lovers.
The work was only beginning Thursday morning. There were about 20 people laboring on, around and over the caboose.
“We have a good team,” said Kraig Blackburn of Dominion Energy.
Dominion Energy workers, their spouses and children cleaned the base and sides of the car. The old security fencing around the wheels was removed and a new set welded into place. The volunteers took out the old steps and railing and added several new sets. Lots of paint scrapers were put to use, and the busted windows were secured.
The caboose’s red trim was refreshed Thursday, but most of the primary yellow paint is expected to be applied in another week or two.
DOING MORE TOGETHER
Dominion Energy partnered with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency on the project. Steve Leisch of Dominion Energy said the caboose had developed several safety hazards and had seen better days. Volunteers turned out to tackle multiple projects to get it back in shape. Some worked all day and others showed up, helped out, and got back to work, according to Leisch.
The renovation funds came from an Energizing Our Communities grant, and the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation contributed $2,500 for the restoration. Leisch noted the company likes to be involved in the community.
In 2018, 639 volunteers completed 30 projects in eight states with the help of $70,500 from the foundation. The same grant assisted with the past restoration and installation of an art sculpture in Rock Springs. In the cases of the community art and caboose, volunteers worked with Main Street/URA.
While the project originated with Dominion workers, the public is free to approach workers with similar projects. If they can find a sponsor for an employee-led project, the submissions follow the usual process of requiring a supervisor’s endorsement before being sent for corporate approval.
A NEW PLACE TO STAY?
The workers restoring the caboose could see its potential. Some talked about the possibility of it becoming a bed and breakfast.
Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks confirmed the city had submitted a grant to the UP with that goal.
“If we get that grant, it would be a big chunk of the project, so we’ll see. Since there are no downtown hotels, it would allow folks to stay downtown and be especially attractive to railroad buffs,” Banks said.
Whether or not the grant money materializes, visitors to Rock Springs will enjoy seeing a symbol of the city’s past restored to its former glory. The caboose may no longer move along the tracks, but that doesn’t mean it can’t welcome travelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.