ROCK SPRINGS — Around 30 people stood in a circle inside and around a gazebo in Bunning Park on Monday night. Some held signs, some held candles, but everyone shared the desire to honor George Floyd’s memory and show support and solidarity with the idea that black lives matter.
Around 7 p.m. people started to come into the park, having heard that there would be a peaceful protest and vigil. Not knowing exactly how the event would be organized, most people spread out around the park and waited in small groups. Eventually some of the young men who’d come to participate started going around and asking people if they were there for the vigil, gathering the group together. Because there was a Scouts BSA group hosting their own event at the main stage in Bunning Park, the group of protestors decided to move into a nearby gazebo.
Spreading out in a circle inside the structure, with some standing around the outside as well, Navarre Mudd, one of the participants, suggested starting with a time of silence lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds — the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died.
Navarre started a timer on his phone and set it on the ground in front of him so those nearby could watch the timer counting up and feel just how long eight minutes can be.
“Rest in peace, George Floyd,” Navarre said as the time concluded. Many others around the circle echoed, “Rest in peace.”
After the time of silence, a conversation began among the group, discussing racial issues, how people can respond, and what we can do locally.
The group discussed the fact that many people care but are afraid to speak out, but it is important to stand up for what we believe in and to stand up for justice. Many people noted that when we hear something racist we should be willing to speak out against it. Several people also commented on the importance of communication, having discussions, and finding those who are willing to listen and talk through things, because change starts with communication.
Several members of the group also expressed appreciation for our local community. While some noted that racism is a problem here, others said they were grateful that we haven’t had things happen here that we’ve seen in other places, and that “the police don’t treat us like that here.”
Navarre shared a recent conversation he had with a local police officer, and how he could tell how much the officer cared about his job and the people he serves. It’s important to also consider police officers’ perspectives and concerns, and we can never use the actions of individuals to define an entire group, Navarre said. But, he noted, widespread problems need to be addressed, and we need to be willing to try new ways to find solutions.
The group discussed options for continuing to protest, speak up and raise awareness locally. Navarre suggested organizing something with local law enforcement in order to sit down and discuss issues together. Others expressed interest in trying to do a march or more protest events. Matt Fowler took down the names of everyone present who expressed interest in creating a Facebook group to continue the discussion and connect with others who are interested.
The group conversation from the vigil can be watched on the Rocket Miner Rocket Talks YouTube channel. The Facebook group created by Matt Fowler after the event is named “Black Lives Matter Rock Springs” and is currently a public group.
