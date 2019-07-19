ROZET — Gillette residents Chris Russell and Kenny Bell pose for a selfie with a tornado near Rozet. The two said they were returning home from their Strata Energy jobs in Oshoto on Tuesday when they noticed swirling clouds east of Rozet and stopped their car to investigate. Russell estimated that the tornado spent 10 to 12 minutes on the ground about one-quarter mile away from the two men before returning to the clouds. No damage was reported from the tornado. Russell posted his photo on social media and it has since been widely viewed around the state and by national weather watching groups.
Most Popular
Articles
- Harbor Freight to open store in Rock Springs
- Search suspended for Aubree Corona
- 1 person dies in Pinedale house fire
- Reminder: Rocket-Miner goes to two-day publication this week
- Little stars with big talents
- Avoid, report cyanobacterial blooms in WY waters
- Cowboys boycott Cheyenne Frontier Days over changes
- Jason Leon Doan
- Laurie Macioszek
- National High School Finals Rodeo results (as of Thursday afternoon)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.