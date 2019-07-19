TornadoSelfie
Buy Now
Photo courtesy of Chris Russell

ROZET — Gillette residents Chris Russell and Kenny Bell pose for a selfie with a tornado near Rozet. The two said they were returning home from their Strata Energy jobs in Oshoto on Tuesday when they noticed swirling clouds east of Rozet and stopped their car to investigate. Russell estimated that the tornado spent 10 to 12 minutes on the ground about one-quarter mile away from the two men before returning to the clouds. No damage was reported from the tornado. Russell posted his photo on social media and it has since been widely viewed around the state and by national weather watching groups.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.