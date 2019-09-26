GREEN RIVER -- The Wyoming Department of Transportation will make road improvements to 5 miles of Interstate 80 between Granger Junction and Green River.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Interstate Highway Construction Inc. of Englewood, Colorado, a $12.6 million contract for the I-80 work in Sweetwater County. The commission awarded that and six other contracts during its recent meeting.
For the I-80 work, crews will rebuild the westbound lane by removing the asphalt and replacing it with concrete, which is expected to last longer, according to a press release. WYDOT is doing the work to improve the driving surface.
During the work, the westbound traffic will be diverted into the eastbound lane. Each direction of traffic will be down to a single lane, head to head.
Besides the road work, crews will perform minor bridge work in four locations. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
Other contracts the commission awarded included fence installation, pavement resurfacing and rockfall mitigation.
-- Simon Contractors of Cheyenne was the low bidder on a $4 million slab-repair contract on Interstate 25 between the Randall Avenue and Horse Creek interchanges near Cheyenne in Laramie County.
Crews will make concrete slab repairs and add a high-performance wearing course to preserve the concrete underneath and improve the ride. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.
-- McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland won a $3.7 million contract for pavement resurfacing on 8 miles of US 30. Crews will perform the work between Kemmerer and Opal in Lincoln County.
Besides the resurfacing work, crews will make minor bridge repairs. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.
The commission also awarded contracts for:
-- $1 million to Mountain Construction Co. of Lovell for a stockpiling material contract for chip sealing for Big Horn and Park counties by May 31, 2020
-- $1 million to King Enterprises of Mills for a right-of-way fencing contract at various locations on U.S. 189/191 between Pinedale and Hoback Junction in Sublette County by Oct. 1, 2020
-- $664,400 to Oftedal Construction Inc. of Casper for rockfall scaling on U.S. 20/WYO 789, rockfall mesh repair on WYO 296 and rockfall fence repair on U.S. 14/16/20 in Hot Springs and Park counties by June 30, 2020
-- $60,984 to Casper Electric of Casper for a flash beacon contract on U.S. 30 and Whitney and US 30 and Dell Range in Cheyenne in Laramie County by Dec. 31, 2019
