SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help following a chase on Interstate 80 on Tuesday morning.
Sweetwater County sheriff deputies and troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the area of Highway 191 South and Interstate 80 to assist the Rock Springs Police Department in stopping a driver actively attempting to elude police around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Law enforcement declined to identify the driver.
Minutes later, deputies located the suspect vehicle, identified as a white Ford panel van, near the Exit 99 westbound onramp of I-80. After pursuing the vehicle westbound on the interstate between Rock Springs and Green River, the van’s driver reversed course, crossing the median at approximately mile marker 93 before proceeding back eastbound on the interstate toward Rock Springs.
Around mile maker 95, the fleeing driver again crossed the median, this time proceeding the wrong direction on the interstate and driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel for approximately 8 miles before exiting the intestate near mile marker 104.
WHP troopers, RSPD officers and sheriff deputies terminated their pursuit after the driver exited the interstate and entered residential neighborhoods in Rock Springs. No one was injured during the pursuit, according to a press release.
While the suspect has since been arrested on unrelated charges, the investigation remains active. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying eyewitnesses to this event and in providing any further information relevant to the investigation. People can contact Lt. Joe Tomich by phone at 307-922-5295.
Additional details will be released in this case as soon as they become available.
