Assa Traore, wearing a shirt that reads: “Justice for Adama, without Justice you will never be in Peace,” attends an interview in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, on Wednesday, July 15. Traore started by fighting for justice for her brother Adama, who died in police custody on his 24th birthday four years ago. She’s now at the forefront of a new movement for Black rights in France that aims to wipe out systemic racism in policing and challenge the country’s official vision of itself as a colorblind society.