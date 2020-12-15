A protestor faces riot police officers during a Jan. 18, 2011, demonstration against the party of Tunisian ruler Ben Ali, in the center of Tunis, Tunisia. Ten years ago, an uprising in Tunisia opened the way for a wave of popular revolts against authoritarian rulers across the Middle East known as the Arab Spring. For a brief window as leaders fell, it seemed the move toward greater democracy was irreversible. Instead, the region saw its most destructive decade of the modern era.