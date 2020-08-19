Two men play backgammon while smoking a shisha water pipe at a restaurant overlooking the canal and the Dubai Marina neighborhood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The virus worsened an already-gathering economic storm engulfing the emirate, which has seen mass layoffs thin the ranks of its foreign workforce and empty homes across its vast real-estate sector even amid slight signs of recovery.