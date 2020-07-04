Salzburg soccer coach Jesse Marsch stands on the sidelines on Nov. 27, 2019, during a Champions League group E soccer match against Genk at the KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium. Marsch led Salzburg to this season’s Austrian league title, the most significant trophy won by an American coach in Europe, and says he wanted "to see if my idea of leadership could thrive in this competitive setting,” the Wisconsin native told The Associated Press on July 3.