Volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva, wearing a face mask and gloves to protect from coronavirus, takes Russian pensioner Margarita Donchenko's dog Sopha for a walk in a courtyard outside the apartment building on April 27 in Moscow, Russia. In an effort to observe social distancing, the pensioner ties the dog's leash to the door handle, closes the door, after which Nadezhda unties the leash and takes the dog for a walk. Donchenko knows how much attention a dog needs and she is glad that when she can't give her fluffy little black-and-white pooch what she needs, there's volunteer Nadezhda Minyaeva to show up once a day for a walk.