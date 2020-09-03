A child salutes for a photo near statues of Chinese military honor guards at the military museum in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Seventy-five years after Japan's surrender in World War II, and 30 years after its economic bubble popped, the emergence of a 21st century Asian power is shaking up the status quo. As Japan did, China is butting heads with the established Western powers, which increasingly see its growing economic and military prowess as a threat.