Riot policemen beat anti-government protesters during a protest near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 1. An economic meltdown, a revolution, financial collapse, a virus outbreak and a cataclysmic explosion that virtually wiped out the country's main port. The past year has been nothing short of an earthquake for tiny Lebanon, with an economic meltdown, mass protests, financial collapse, a virus outbreak and a cataclysmic explosion that virtually wiped out the country’s main port. Yet Lebanese fear even darker days are ahead.