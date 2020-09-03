Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, not seen in photo, is transferred into an ambulance before being driven to an airport on Aug. 22 in Omsk, Russia. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack and poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the German government said Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020 citing new test results. Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.