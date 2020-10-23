The European Union and the British national flag are flown on poles during a demonstration by remain in the EU outside spporters the Palace of Westminster in London. It’s more than four years since Britain voted to leave the European Union, and almost a year since Prime Minister Boris Johnson won an election by vowing to “get Brexit done.” Spoiler alert: It is not done. As negotiators from the two sides hunker down for their final weeks of talks on an elusive trade agreement, Britain and the EU still don’t know whether they will begin 2021 with an organized partnership or a messy rivalry.