Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 38F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 38F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.