Russian police carry opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, from a May 5, 2018, demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in Pushkin Square in Moscow, Russia. Attempts over the years to silence Kremlin critic Navalny have all failed so far. Now Navalny is in a coma in a Berlin hospital after suffering what German authorities say was a poisoning with a chemical nerve agent while traveling in Siberia on Aug. 20.