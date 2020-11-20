A line of Bosnian government troops makes its way to the front-line near Mrkonjic Grad 80 miles north west of Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Sept. 28, 1995. While it brought an end to the fighting, the Dayton peace agreement baked in the ethnic divisions, establishing a complicated and fragmented state structure with two semi-autonomous entities, Serb-run Republika Srpska and a Federation shared by Bosniak and Croats, linked by weak joint institutions.