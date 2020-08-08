Dogs lay in a cage in a slaughterhouse as they wait for the FOUR PAWS International, rescue them at Chi Meakh village in Kampong Thom province north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Animal rights activists in Cambodia have gained a small victory in their effort to end the trade in dog meat, convincing a canine slaughterhouse in one village to abandon the business. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)