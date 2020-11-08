Lasaad El Beji Amine El Hrairia, a silk weaver In Tunis' Medina and that Hassan Ben Ayech, the designer for the Bardo Collection, uses, holds a fabric in Tunis on Monday Oct.5 , 2020. El Béji is an example of a local Tunisian artisan whose craft and production of high-quality hand-made material is being incorporated by these new sustainable fashion brands.