Tigray men who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, work to build shelters at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan Thur, on Nov. 26. Ethiopia's prime minister said Thursday the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to surrender, and he warned the city's half-million residents to stay indoors and disarm.