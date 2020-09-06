A banner erected by the Indian army stands near Pangong Tso lake near the India-China border in India's Ladakh area on Sept. 14, 2017. As the escalating and bitter military standoff between India and China protracts following their bloodiest confrontation in decades in the Ladakh region in 2020, experts warn the two nuclear-armed countries can unintentionally slide into a war over the roof of the world. The two most populous nations share thousands of miles disputed border and have accused each other for opening new fronts.