Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, left and John Major attend the Remembrance Sunday ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Cenotaph in Whitehall in London. Remembrance Sunday is held each year to commemorate the service men and women who fought in past military conflicts. The two former British prime ministers who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 to urge lawmakers to reject government plans to over-ride the Brexit deal with the European Union, arguing that it imperils that peace as well as damaging the U.K.’s reputation.