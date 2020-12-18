A group of schoolboys are escorted by Nigerian military and officials Friday following their release after they were kidnapped last week in Katsina, Nigeria. More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped last week in an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria have arrived in the capital of Katsina state to celebrate their release. The boys were abducted one week ago from the all-boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara in Katsina state village. Nigeria’s Boko Haram jihadist rebels claimed responsibility for the abduction. saying they attacked the school because it believes Western education is un-Islamic, factional leader Abubakar Shekau said in a video earlier this week.