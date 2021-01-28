France's Yannick Bestaven, right, celebrates with Champagne after winning the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race in Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France, early Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Frenchman Charlie Dalin crossed the line first Wednesday but Bestaven was getting 10 hours, 15 minutes for helping in the search and rescue of another competitor off Cape Horn last November.